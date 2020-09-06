Sun 96, Fever 77
BRADENTON, Fla. — DeWanna Bonner scored 26 points and Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones added 20 each to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 96-77 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday.
The three combined to shoot 25 of 42 for nearly 60% and the Sun (9-10) strengthened their hold on the seventh of eight WNBA playoff berths with three games remaining.
Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas, who had seven assists, were back in the starting lineup after missing a 93-78 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday because of injuries.
Aces 89, Dream 79
BRADENTON, Fla. — A’ja Wilson scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half and Jackie Young sparked a fourth-quarter run to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 89-79.
Wilson shot only 6 of 14 from the floor, but made 9 of 11 free throws. Young scored nine points, including six straight, during a 13-2 run that extended the Aces’ lead to 81-67 with 4:39 left. The Dream didn’t get closer than eight thereafter.
Mercury 83, Liberty 67
BRADENTON, Fla. — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a season-high 30 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 83-67 for their sixth straight victory.
The Liberty (2-16) were eliminated from playoff contention, the first team to drop out.
Friday
Storm 90, Sparks 89
BRADENTON, Fla. — Jewell Loyd made a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass with 0.8 seconds left to give the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm a 90-89 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.
Chelsea Gray went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 20.8 seconds left to give Los Angeles an 87-85 lead. It was just her second miss from the stripe this season in 41 attempts. After a timeout, Breanna Stewart drove the lane and scored on a left-handed layup to tie it.
Riquna Williams was left alone under the basket and was fouled by Stewart before making two free throws with under a second left. Seattle advanced the ball to mid-court and Sue Bird delivered the winning assist to Loyd in the corner.
Loyd finished with 25 points, going 2 of 7 from distance, for Seattle (15-3). Stewart had 20 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Bird had 10 points and seven assists.
Candace Parker had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles (13-5). Nneka Ogwumike did not play and Gray finished with 18 points.
Los Angeles led 49-45 at halftime behind Parker’s 17 points, four rebounds and five assists. Loyd kept Seattle close with 15 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.