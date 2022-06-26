Sparks 85, Storm 77
SEATTLE — Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures and the Los Angeles Sparks clamped down in the fourth quarter to beat the Seattle Storm 85-77 on Saturday night.
Ogwumike hit 12 of 18 shots from the floor for Los Angeles (7-10).
Katie Lou Samuelson added 17 points for the Sparks, who outscored Seattle 17-9 in the final period. Brittney Sykes finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kristi Toliver scored 11.
Breanna Stewart had 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks to pace Seattle (11-7). Ezi Magbegor scored 16 and blocked three shots before fouling out. Gabby Williams scored 11.
Stewart hit her first three 3-point attempts as the Storm jumped out to a 19-7 lead early.
Toliver scored the final four points in a 29-point second quarter and the Sparks led 49-43 at halftime.
Mercury 83, Wings 72
ARLINGTON, Texas — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 26 points, Diana Taurasi added 18 and Phoenix beat the Dallas Wings 83-72 on Saturday in the Mercury’s first game without Tina Charles.
The Mercury announced earlier Saturday that they have parted ways with former MVP Tina Charles after just 18 games. Diamond DeShields came off the bench to post 16 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix (7-12). Sophie Cunningham added 14 points.
Mystics 87, Aces 86, OT
LAS VEGAS — Alysha Clark scored 20 points, Elena Delle Donne added 19 and Natasha Cloud sank three free throws in the final 11.7 seconds of overtime to help the Mystics hold on for an 87-86 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.
Clark hit four 3-pointers for Washington (12-9), adding eight rebounds and four steals. Delle Donne, who had 15 of her points after halftime, blocked five shots and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.
Cloud scored 16 with 10 assists. Ariel Atkins totaled 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young both scored 20 to pace Las Vegas (13-4), which had consecutive losses for the first time this season.
Plum had six of the Aces’ 17 steals. A’ja Wilson finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.
Young sank a 3-pointer with 7.7 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime tied at 80.
Cloud sank two foul shots and Atkins made a jumper to give the Mystics an 84-80 lead with 2:38 left in OT. Plum hit a 3-pointer at the 2:11 mark to pull the Aces within a point. Cloud made 3 of 4 free throws to put the Mystics up 87-83. Wilson sank a 3-pointer with less than a second left to cap the scoring.
