Aces 88, Fever 80
LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray combined for 49 points and the Las Vegas Aces pulled away late for an 88-80 win over the Indiana Fever on Monday night to sweep the season-series 3-0.
Wilson cleaned up against Indiana for the third time with 24 points and 10 rebounds, plus three steals, three blocks and three assists. She had 28 points when the Aces won 101-88 on Saturday and 27 in an 84-80 win earlier in the month.
Gray, who had eight points in the winning 11-0 run before the Fever made two closing free throws, had 25 points on her bobblehead night. She also had five assists to reach 1,300 for her career.
Kelsey Plum added 17 points for the Aces (13-1) and Jackie Young, who was named an all-star game starter with Wilson and Gray on Sunday, had 16.
Aliyah Boston, the sixth rookie named all-star starter, and Erica Wheeler both had 20 for Indiana (5-9), Kelsey Mitchell added 14 and Nalyssa Smith 13. Boston and Smith both had 14 rebounds.
Plum drilled a 3-pointer in the middle of the fourth quarter to give the Aces a 74-64 lead but Kristy Wallace and Wheeler had back-to-back 3s for the Fever.
Wheeler’s driving layup gave Indiana a 78-77 lead with 2:27 to play but Gray answered quickly with a pair of mid-range jumpers — the 19th lead change to go with 12 ties — and an 81-78. Plum all but wrapped it up with a 3-pointer from the right wing with 1:06 left and then Gray made four free throws.
Mitchell scored 12 points and the Fever led 23-20 after one quarter. Indiana had 16 points off 11 Las Vegas turnovers but only led 49-48 at the half as Wilson reached 22 points with a buzzer beating layup.
Sunday
Sparks 93, Wings 83
LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Sparks to a 93-83 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
Ogwumike, named to her eighth WNBA All-Star game earlier in the day, scored six points in the final four minutes to give the Sparks (7-7) some breathing room. Her two free throws at 1:03 made it 88-81 and the Sparks made five of six in the final minute to pull away.
Dearica Hamby added 17 points for the Sparks (7-7) and Karlie Samuelson added 14. Ogwumike also had four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Crysal Dangerfield and Arike Ogunbowale both had 18 points for the Wings (6-8). Teaira McCowan added 14 points and Natasha Howard 13.
Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, who were also announced all-star starters, struggled during the game. Ogunbowale was 6-of-18 shooting, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Sabally was held to eight points while dealing with foul problems.
Kalani Brown’s layup had Dallas on top 79-78 with 5 1/2 minutes to play but Hamby quickly answered with a layup. The Wings missed their next four shots and Ogwumike led an 8-2 surge in the next three minutes.
Dallas trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half but shot 53% to overcome 10 turnovers to forge a 44-44 tie at the break. Ogunbowale scored 11 points in the second quarter.
The Wings opened a 71-60 lead with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter. The Sparks’ Destanni Henderson and Samuelson hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Ogwumike converted a three-point play to get LA back into it. Dallas led 73-71 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dallas cooled off, finishing at 43% for the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.