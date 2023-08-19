Wings 95, Sun 75
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points with seven 3-pointers, Teaira McCowan had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun.
Dallas (17-14) has won two straight games, including a 91-81 victory over Connecticut on Aug. 12. The Sun (21-10) have lost three straight for the first time since the 2021 season. Connecticut was attempting to clinch a playoff spot for the seventh straight season.
Ogunbowale made six of her first seven 3-point attempts and finished 7 of 9 to tie a career-high for makes.
DeWanna Bonner scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Connecticut.
Mystics 83, Fever 79
INDIANAPOLIS — Brittney Sykes scored 30 points with five 3-pointers and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever to snap a nine-game road losing streak.
Washington (15-16) won away from home for the first time since topping Chicago on June 22.
Washington star Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins both returned to the starting lineup after missing a month with ankle injuries. Delle Donne, who played for the first time since logging 13 minutes on July 9, finished with six points in 11 minutes. Atkins was on the court for the first time since July 11 and scored six points in 14 minutes.
Natasha Cloud added 15 points for Washington (15-16), which made 12 of 25 3-pointers.
Dream 78, Sky 67
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Cheyenne Parker scored a career-high 29 points, Allisha Gray added 20 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky to snap a three-game losing streak.
Parker was 10 of 20 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line to top her previous scoring best of 25 points set earlier this season. She also had seven rebounds.
Danielle Robinson had 10 points and seven assists for Atlanta (16-16). The Dream were without leading scorer Rhyne Howard due to a nose injury. Gray was helped off the court with 6:39 remaining in the fourth quarter but she did return.
Dana Evans scored 18 points for Chicago (12-19), which has lost four straight.
Lynx 78, Storm 70
SEATTLE — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kayla McBride added 21 points and the Minnesota Lynx held off the Seattle Storm.
Collier scored 17 points in the first half and McBride added 10 to help Minnesota build a 46-39 lead. McBride’s fast-break layup extended Minnesota’s lead to 52-41 early in the third quarter. McBride also made a step-back 3-pointer to make it 67-52 with 7:18 left in the fourth.
Minnesota was called for a flagrant foul with 59.1 seconds remaining and Seattle guard Sami Whitcomb made two free throws to get to 75-68. Seattle star Jewell Loyd tried to make it a five-point possession but her contested 3-pointer didn’t hit the rim.
Tiffany Mitchell scored 14 points for Minnesota (15-16).
Liberty 85, Mercury 63
PHOENIX — Betnijah Laney scored 22 points, Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points and the New York Liberty used a big third quarter to beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury.
New York (25-7) played its fifth game in seven days, including an 82-63 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday. Phoenix (9-22) was without Brittney Griner due to health and safety protocol.
New York scored 16 of the opening 21 points of the second half to extend its lead to 59-43. The Liberty outscored the Mercury 32-16 in the third quarter to take a 75-54 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.