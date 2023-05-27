Mystics 71, Sky 69
CHICAGO — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Shakira Austin had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 71-69 on Friday night.
Ariel Atkins rebounded her own miss and found Delle Donne open for a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22.4 to play. Kahleah Copper drove into the lane and was fouled before making 1 of 2 free throws with 10.4 left to get Chicago within 69-67. But Atkins sealed it by making two free throws for a four-point lead.
Natasha Cloud had a team-high seven assists for Washington (2-2), which forced Chicago into 21 turnovers.
The Mystics made 16 of 20 from the free-throw line while Chicago made 9 of 13.
Washington led 53-37 before Chicago scored the next 16 points to tie it on Copper’s wide-open layup. Amanda Zahui B. answered with a 3-pointer on her first shot attempt of the game and Kristi Toliver converted a four-point play — her first points of the game — on the Mystics next possession to make it 60-53.
Chicago tied it again at 60 after Washington went the first three-plus minutes of the fourth quarter without a point. Austin made the Mystics’ second field goal of the fourth with 3:10 left for a 64-62 lead.
Marina Mabrey led Chicago (2-1) with 19 points. Courtney Williams had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Copper scored 12.
Chicago forward Morgan Bertsch left the game late in the first half after landing awkwardly following a blocked shot and did not return. Rebekah Gardner also had to be helped off the court with 38.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Wings 95, Storm 91
SEATTLE — Arike Ogunbowale had 26 points and six assists, Satou Sabally added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 95-91 Friday night.
Dallas is 2-0 for the first time since 2007, when the franchise was known as the Detroit Shock — two relocations ago (the organization moved to Tulsa from 2010-15).
Crystal Dangerfield scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Natasha Howard had 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four blocks for Dallas.
Kia Nurse hit a 3-pointer, Jewell Loyd made back-to-back jumpers and Nurse added another 3 in a 10-2 run that trimmed Seattle’s deficit to 93-91 with 1:08 to play. Howard was called for an offensive foul a few seconds later but the Storm missed the only shot they attempted from there. The Wings forced a shot-clock violation 29 seconds left and, after Dangerfield missed a 3-point shot on the other end, Sabally’s offensive rebound and putback made capped the scoring with 4.1 seconds left.
Loyd scored 30 points and Nurse added 20, including six 3-pointers, for the Storm (0-2). Ezi Magbegor had 15 points and 12 rebounds, the 6-foot-4, 24-year-old center’s fourth career double-double.
Seattle scored the first eight points and took an 18-13 lead when Loyd made two free throws with 4:51 left in the first quarter, but the Wings scored the next 17 points to take the lead for good. The Storm went 0 for 8 from the field with two turnovers during a four-plus minute scoreless stretch and could never fully recover.
