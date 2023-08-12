Liberty 89, Sky 73
NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and 12 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Chicago Sky for their fifth straight victory.
New York (23-6) equaled the franchise record for victories in a season, matching the 2015 team. While New York clinched a playoff spot Thursday night by virtue of a few other teams losing, Chicago (12-17) is currently sitting in eighth place in the standings.
The game was tied at 14 before New York scored 12 straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Betnijah Laney. The Liberty led 28-16 after the end of the first. New York held a 57-53 advantage late in the third quarter before scoring seven of the final nine points of the period.
Aces 113, Mystics 89
LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kelsey Plum had 19 points and 10 assists for her first double-double of the season, and the Aces beat the Mystics.
Wilson finished 17 of 25 from the field — with no 3-pointers — to reach 40 points. She became only the eighth player in WNBA history to have 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game.
She scored 10 of Las Vegas’ opening 19 points and finished the half with 24 points and seven rebounds. The Aces led 57-48 at the break.
Chelsea Gray also had 19 points and 10 assists and Jackie Young added 17 points for Las Vegas (26-3).
Natasha Cloud scored 21 points and Tianna Hawkins had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (13-16). Hawkins and Cloud both went down with injuries in the fourth quarter before going to the locker room.
