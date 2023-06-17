Lynx 77, Sparks 72
LOS ANGELES — Napheesa Collier scored 25 points, Kayla McBride added 16 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks.
McBride made a steal and a fast-break layup to give Minnesota a 71-68 lead. Collier converted a three-point play on the Lynx’s next possession to make it 74-70 with 1:06 left. McBride added two free throws with 18.2 seconds left for a five-point lead.
Nikolina Milic had 10 points for Minnesota (3-7), which plays at Las Vegas on Sunday before returning to Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Minnesota went on a 10-2 run to take a 63-57 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Jordin Canada led Los Angeles (5-5) with 22 points. Dearica Hamby had 14 points and nine rebounds. Lexie Brown, the second-leading scorer for Los Angeles, did not play due to a non-COVID illness. Rookie Zia Cooke made her first start and finished with five points in 25 minutes.
Nneka Ogwumike made her second field goal of the game with 49.9 seconds left in the fourth to get Los Angeles within 74-72. She finished with eight points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Mystics 88, Mercury 69
WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne had 17 points, Brittney Sykes scored all 16 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury.
Phoenix was without stars Brittney Griner (hip) and Diana Taurasi (hamstring).
Washington scored the opening nine points of the game and cruised to a 28-14 lead after the first quarter. The Mystics led 54-38 at halftime after shooting 58% from the field. Sykes and Delle Donne combined for 28 points.
Sykes was injured in a collision with 6:46 left in the third quarter and did not return. Delle Donne finished 7 of 12 from the field.
Li Meng made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Ariel Atkins added 11 points for Washington (6-4). Shakira Austin, who had six points and six rebounds in the first half, did not play after halftime due to a knee injury.
Natasha Cloud, averaging 10.3 points per game, did not play because of an ankle injury.
Michaela Onyenwere had 20 points and nine rebounds and Sophie Cunningham added 13 points for Phoenix (2-7), which plays at New York on Sunday. Moriah Jefferson scored 10 points.
Cunningham and Onyenwere combined for 28 of Phoenix’s 38 first-half points.
