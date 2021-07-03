Wings 100, Sky 91
ARLINGTON, Texas — Marina Mabrey tied a career high with 28 points and the Dallas Wings pulled away late to beat the Chicago Sky 100-91.
Mabrey made four of five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first half for the Wings (9-9).
Arike Ogunbowale added 18 points and Allisha Gray had 17 for Dallas, which scored its most points since a 105-102 overtime loss to Seattle on June 4.
Candace Parker had 22 points and Diamond DeShields added 16 points for the Sky (10-9). Courtney Vandersloot had 10 points, six rebounds and nine assists. The Sky led by 10 in the first quarter and the Wings led by 10 in the third. Chicago retook the lead at 78-76 on Astou Ndour-Fall’s basket with 6:54 left and it stayed a one-possession game until Kayla Thornton gave the Wings a 95-91 lead on a layup with 46.4 seconds left. The Sky beat Dallas 91-81 in the opener of the two-game series Wednesday.
Storm 91, Dream 88
EVERETT, Wash. — Sue Bird had 15 points, Jewell Loyd scored four of her 10 points in the final 38 seconds and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 91-88 on Friday night.
Loyd’s tip shot with 37.7 seconds left gave the Storm (13-4) an 89-86 lead and her driving layup with 6.1 seconds left capped the scoring.
Courtney Williams made a 3 to cut putt to Dream to 87-86 and closed it back to one with a jumper with 29.2 seconds. But Williams missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied it with two seconds left.
Seattle remained tied with the Las Vegas Aces atop the WNBA standings.
Williams had 20 points for the Dream (6-10). Crystal Bradford added 17 points.
Aces 66, Sparks 58
LOS ANGELES — A'ja Wilson had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces closed on a 12-2 run to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 66-58 on Friday night.
Chelsea Gray added 14 points and Liz Cambage had 10 to help the Aces (13-4) remain tied with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings.
Gray tied it at 56 with a 12-foot jumper and Riquna Williams made a left corner 3-pointer with 1:53 left, her first basket of the game, to make it 63-58.
Erica Wheeler scored 15 points for the Sparks (6-10). Amanda Zahui B. had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Las Vegas had its largest lead at 46-34 in the middle of the third quarter. Los Angeles scored eight straight in the middle of the fourth to take a 56-54 lead.
Storm waive veteran Candice Dupree after 16 games
SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm waived Candice Dupree on Friday after she failed to find a consistent role with the team.
Dupree is second all-time in games played in WNBA history and recently moved into fourth place on the league’s all-time scoring list. But after being a primary contributor early in the season, Dupree saw her playing time diminish significantly in recent weeks.
Dupree played less than seven minutes in Seattle’s overtime loss to Las Vegas last weekend.
Dupree appeared in 16 games for Seattle and averaged 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Dupree, a 16-year veteran, is a seven-time All-Star and was the first draft pick of the Chicago Sky in 2006. Dupree has also played for Phoenix and Indiana during her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.