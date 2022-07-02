Sparks 97, Wings 89
ARLINGTON, Texas — Liz Cambage had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike also scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 97-89 on Friday night.
It was the 500th win in franchise history for Los Angeles, the first WNBA team to reach that mark.
Katie Lou Samuelson added 14 points, Lexie Brown scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half and Kristi Toliver had 11 points and seven assists for Los Angeles (8-11). Chiney Ogwumike reached 1,000 career rebounds. Samuelson made a contested layup in the lane to give Los Angeles a 92-85 lead and Toliver sank a deep 3-pointer to make it 95-87.
Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (9-12) with 23 points. Marina Mabrey added 17 points, Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Allisha Gray scored 10 points.
Aces 91, Lynx 85
MINNEAPOLIS — Chelsea Gray scored 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting, A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 91-85. Minnesota took its first lead of the game with 5:54 remaining in the fourth quarter but Las Vegas answered with a 16-6 run.
Storm 73, Fever 57
SEATTLE — Breanna Stewart scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Tina Charles moved into fourth in WNBA history for career scoring and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 73-57.
Charles scored nine points to reach 6,902 for her career, passing Candice Dupree with 6,895. Tamika Catchings is third with 7,380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.