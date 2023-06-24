Sparks 76, Wings 74
LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points, Destanni Henderson had a career-high 18 points and the Los Angeles Sparks rallied from 17 points down to beat the Dallas Wings.
Los Angeles took its first lead with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter on a free throw by Chiney Ogwumike.
Sparks guard Jordin Canada made two free throws with 54.1 seconds left for a 76-74 lead and the Wings had a shot-clock violation at the other end for its 18th turnover. Canada had a jumper rattle out and Dallas secured the rebound and raced the other way, but Crystal Dangerfield’s runner at the buzzer did not hit the rim.
Canada also scored 18 points for Los Angeles (6-7), which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Los Angeles missed its first 10 3-pointers and finished 2 of 18 from distance. But the Sparks made 22 of 25 free throws compared to 13 of 17 for Dallas.
Natasha Howard had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas (6-7). Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half and Satou Sabally had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Ogunbowale made her first four shots and scored 12 points in the first quarter to help Dallas take a 27-13 lead. Howard had 15 points and seven rebounds as the Wings went ahead 42-33.
The teams play each other again on Sunday.
Liberty 110, Dream 80
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Betnijah Laney made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points, Marine Johannes added five 3-pointers and 18 points, and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream.
New York (8-3) scored 100-plus points for the third time this season — with two coming against Atlanta.
Jonquel Jones scored 12 points in the first six minutes to help New York build a 22-9 lead. The Liberty extended it to 59-40 by halftime after shooting 10 for 20 on 3s. Jones tied her season-high with 15 points in the half and Breanna Stewart added 11 points as New York shot 51% from the field.
Jones finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for New York. Courtney Vandersloot had 16 points, 11 assists and seven steals, and Stewart added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Sabrina Ionescu, who returned after missing two games, added eight points.
New York made a season-high 17 3-pointers on 35 attempts.
Rhyne Howard scored 24 points for Atlanta (5-7). Allisha Gray scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half, and Cheyenne Parker finished with 13 points.
New York center Stefanie Dolson was helped off the floor with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury.
