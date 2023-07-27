Lynx 97, Mystics 92

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, Diamond Miller added 21 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 97-92 on Wednesday night.

