Lynx 97, Mystics 92
MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, Diamond Miller added 21 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 97-92 on Wednesday night.
MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, Diamond Miller added 21 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 97-92 on Wednesday night.
Minnesota (11-13) won its second game in 11 attempts against a team with a winning record this season. Washington (12-11) lost its fifth straight road game.
Collier put Minnesota ahead 87-79 with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter, but she hobbled off the court less than two minutes later after appearing to injure her right ankle. She did not return.
Washington rookie Li Meng was left open in the corner and sank a 3-pointer to pull within 91-90. But Nikolina Milic scored the next four points to extend Minnesota’s lead to 95-90. Miller sealed it with a wide open layup, off a nice assist by Milic, with 47.1 seconds left.
Kayla McBride added 15 points and Jessica Shepard, who played for the first time since June 11, added eight points for Minnesota.
Shepard had been out with a non-COVID illness. Milic also finished with eight points. The Lynx went 19 of 23 from the free-throw line compared to just four attempts for the Mystics.
McBride closed the first half with a steal and a long jumper just before the buzzer to pull the Lynx within 60-58. Minnesota’s 58 points were a high for any half this season.
Natasha Cloud had 24 points and six assists and Brittney Sykes added 17 points and four steals for Washington (12-11). Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Mystics were again without Shakira Austin (hip). Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (foot).
