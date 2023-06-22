Aces 99, Mercury 79
PHOENIX — Jackie Young made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, A’ja Wilson secured her seventh double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces cruised past the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 99-79 on Wednesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Aces 99, Mercury 79
PHOENIX — Jackie Young made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, A’ja Wilson secured her seventh double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces cruised past the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 99-79 on Wednesday.
Phoenix was without Brittney Griner (hip) and Diana Taurasi (hamstring) for the third straight game.
Las Vegas scored 32 points in the first quarter and led 57-40 at halftime after going 8 of 15 from 3-point range. Young had 16 points in the half and Wilson added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Las Vegas extended it to 87-60 with 0.2 seconds left in the third quarter on Candace Parker’s layup, off a nice assist from Chelsea Gray. It moved Parker into eighth in WNBA history for made field goals, passing Cappie Pondexter (2,446).
Las Vegas led by as many as 29 points.
Wilson finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for Las Vegas (11-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Kelsey Plum had 21 points and six assists and Gray added 11 points and eight assists. The Aces had 29 assists on 36 made field goals.
Sug Sutton scored a career-high 21 points for Phoenix (2-9), which lost its fourth straight game. Sophie Cunningham added 14 points, Moriah Jefferson scored 12 and Megan Gustafson had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.