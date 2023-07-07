Sun 93, Storm 73

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 16 points and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Seattle Storm 93-73 on Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Connecticut scored 24 of the opening 28 points behind a combined 8-of-8 shooting by Bonner and Thomas. The Sun tied a franchise record with 11 assists in the first quarter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.