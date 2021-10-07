Sky 79, Sun 69
Chicago wins series 3-1
CHICAGO — Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record.
Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
“It means so much. Looking up into the stands and seeing familiar faces,” Parker said of getting to the Finals with her hometown team. “I grew up playing in front of these people. It really is emotional. It’s not done yet. Sometimes you have to stop and think and appreciate this moment.”
The Sky, who held a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, opened the period with an 8-2 run to put the game away.
Astou Ndour-Fall hit a layup under the basket with 4:41 remaining, pushing Chicago’s lead to 13 points. Parker then got the home crowd roaring after nailing a seven-footer, making the Sky’s victory all but official.
Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Natisha Hiedeman added 16 points off the bench, hitting five 3-pointers.
Connecticut was able to trim the deficit to three in the second quarter, but the Sky then finished the half on a 16-6 run. The Sun would never get closer than that the rest of the way.
“A sad and disappointed locker room,” Chicago coach Curt Miller said. “It’s a disappointing eight-day stretch where we were outcoached, outplayed. We just couldn’t get enough disruption on their really, really talented offensive weapons. Just felt like we were always on our heels this series.”
It was the first time that the No. 1 seed hasn’t reached the finals since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016.
STAR-STUDDED CROWD
Chicago native Chance the Rapper and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen took in the game.
SITTING OUT
Connecticut guard Briann January missed the game after injuring her ankle. She tried to warm-up but couldn’t play. January had been key for the Sun’s defense in the first few games.
UP NEXT
Chicago now awaits the winner of the other semifinal between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury.
Aces 93, Mercury 76
Series tied 2-2
PHOENIX — Chelsea Gray scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces used a massive third quarter run to beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-76 on Wednesday night, evening the WNBA semifinals at 2-all.
The Aces got off to a good start for the first time in three games and ran away from the Mercury with a 26-2 run to begin the third quarter.
A’ja Wilson bounced back from a shaky Game 3 with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Kelsey Plum scored 20 points and Las Vegas shot 11 of 22 from 3 to set up a decisive Game 5 Friday in Las Vegas. The winner faces the Chicago Sky after they took out the Connecticut Sun in four games.
Phoenix had to play without guard Sophie Cunningham due to a calf strain, then lost guard Kim Nurse to a knee injury 39 seconds into the game.
The Mercury were sharp early, thanks to a lift from Shey Peddy (13 points), but were disjointed at both ends during the Aces’ third-quarter run.
Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 14 points each to lead Phoenix.
Las Vegas won the series’ first game, but the Mercury won in consecutive routs to take a 2-1 series lead.
Phoenix set WNBA records for points (117) and points in a half (68) to win Game 2, then played one of its best all-around games of the season to move within one win of its first WNBA Finals since winning the 2014 title.
After being forced to play the first home game at Arizona State — Disney On Ice was previously scheduled at the Footprint Center — the Mercury returned to their actual home for Game 4, playing the second game of a doubleheader following a Suns and Lakers preseason NBA game.
The Aces got off to a much stronger start than the previous two games, withstanding Phoenix’s good early shooting then pulling into the lead midway through the second quarter. Gray had 14 points by halftime to give the Aces a 49-46 lead.
Las Vegas swarmed the Mercury to start the third quarter, dropping in 3s and getting out on the break as the crowd groaned, extending the lead to 75-48. The Aces withstood a Phoenix fourth quarter run and Liz Cambage’s fifth foul to earn a chance to clinch the series at home.
UP NEXT
Game 5 is Friday in Las Vegas.
