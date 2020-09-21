Sun 87, Aces 62
Connecticut leads series 1-0
BRADENTON, Fla. — Jasmine Thomas had a career-high 31 points, Alyssa Thomas scored 18, and the Connecticut Sun pulled away early and cruised to a win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game of 1 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals.
Alyssa Thomas had six rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks. Natisha Hiedeman made 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points for Connecticut.
The seventh-seeded Sun lost their first five games, and six of seven, but rebounded to make the playoffs. They beat No. 6 seed Chicago and third-seeded Los Angeles in the first two rounds of the postseason.
A’ja Wilson led top-seeded Las Vegas with 19 points and Jackie Young scored 16.
Beatrice Mompremier made a layup to make it 12-10 and the Sun led the rest of the way. A 3-pointer by Jasmine Thomas gave Connecticut a 13-point lead with 1:28 left in the first half and the Aces trailed by double figures the rest of the way. She made a layup with 6:30 to in the third quarter give her 29 points and Las Vegas 29.
Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday.
WNBA postpones game between Storm and Lynx due to COVID-19
BRADENTON, Fla. — The opener of the WNBA playoff series between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx was postponed nearly 90 minutes before its scheduled tipoff Sunday because of inconclusive COVID-19 test results for Storm players.
The players with inconclusive results have undergone additional testing and are in isolation, according to the WNBA.
The Lynx already had arrived at the arena and some of the players had been warming up when they were told the game was postponed.
The league didn’t immediately announce when Game 1 of the best-of-five series would be played. Game 2 was scheduled for Tuesday night.
