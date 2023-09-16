Wings 94, Dream 82
Dallas leads series 1-0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Satou Sabally had 32 points, Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 and Teaira McCowan added a double-double to help Dallas overcome a slow start and beat Atlanta in a first-round playoff opener.
Sabally notched a playoff-high for the fourth-seeded Wings, sinking 11 of 20 shots from the floor — with three 3-pointers — and all seven of her free throws. She also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Ogunbowale added nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Wings, who went 3-0 against Atlanta in the regular season. McCowan totaled 17 points — on 6-of-7 shooting — and 14 rebounds, including seven on offense. It was her second career postseason double-double.
Rhyne Howard, the top pick in the 2022 draft, finished with 36 points for the Dream, who were playing in the postseason for the first time since 2018. Howard made 13 of 29 shots, including 8 of 15 from beyond the arc. Allisha Gray pitched in with 21 points, seven boards and three steals. Cheyenne Parker scored 11 on 5-of-16 shooting with eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.
Aari McDonald’s layup gave Atlanta a 76-73 lead with 7:10 remaining in the game. Sabally buried a 3-pointer to tie the game, McCowan scored off a rebound and Dallas never trailed again.
The Wings trailed 36-21 after one quarter but rallied to tie it at 49-all by halftime.
Atlanta, the No. 5 seed, faces an elimination game in the best-of-3 series on Tuesday night in Dallas. A win by the Dream would send the series to Atlanta for the finale on Friday.
Liberty 90, Mystics 75
New York leads series 1-0
NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics in Game 1 of their WNBA playoff matchup.
Jonquel Jones added 20 points and 12 rebounds to give New York its first home playoff victory since 2015. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Tuesday night in New York.
Ionescu scored eight points in the third quarter, including the final five of the period with a deep 3-pointer and then a floater in the lane just before the buzzer to give New York a 69-57 advantage. It was New York’s biggest lead of the game to that point.
The Liberty extended their lead to 14 before Washington scored the next eight points to get within 71-65 on Brittney Sykes’ three-point play with 8:02 to play. That was as close as the Mystics got. Ionescu hit back-to-back 3s over the next 80 seconds to restore the double-digit lead and whip the crowd that included Billie Jean King and Sue Bird into a frenzy.
Washington never threatened the rest of the way thanks in large part to the play of Ionescu, Jones and Betnijah Laney, who finished with 19 points.
Myisha Hines-Allen scored 21 points and Sykes had 16 for the Mystics.
Breanna Stewart, the Associated Press Player of the Year, had a rough shooting night for New York. She missed her first five shots and didn’t score her first points until hitting two free throws with 7:25 left in the second quarter. Stewart finished with 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting.
She averaged a career-best 23 points this season.
Stewart had a tip to Laney before the halftime buzzer to give New York a 46-42 lead — its biggest advantage in the first 20 minutes.
The Mystics had only nine healthy players. Shakira Austin was out with a hip injury and will also miss Tuesday’s game. Kristi Toliver was lost for the season when she tore an ACL earlier this month.
