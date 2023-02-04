WNBA Free Agency Rdp Basketball

Associated Press

The Chicago Sky’s Azura Stevens dribbles against the Seattle Storm, on July 20, in Chicago. Stevens is heading west, signing with the Sparks, the team announced Friday.

 

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Azurá Stevens is heading west, signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Friday.

The 6-foot-6 free agent forward won a WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and has averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in her career.

