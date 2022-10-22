Sparks Miller Basketball

Associated Press

Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller addresses the media before facing the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, Sept. 11, in Las Vegas. The two-time WNBA Coach of the Year is the new coach of the Los Angeles Sparks after seven seasons with the Connecticut Sun. Miller replaces Derek Fisher, who was fired as coach and general manager, after a 5-7 start.

 L.E. Baskow

LOS ANGELES — Two-time WNBA Coach of the Year Curt Miller is the new coach of the Los Angeles Sparks after seven seasons with the Connecticut Sun, the team said Friday.

Miller, also the general manager for the past six years, led the Sun to two trips to the WNBA finals, including this year when they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in four games in the best-of-five series. He was an assistant for the Sparks in 2015 before going to Connecticut.

