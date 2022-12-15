Dolphins Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes a catch over Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the first half oon Sunday in Inglewood.

 

 Jae C. Hong

COSTA MESA — It was a catch that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams shouldn’t have been able to make.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had denied Williams a free release off the line of scrimmage on third-and-9 in the first quarter before keeping him to the outside on an underthrown ball, only for Williams to climb over the defender to make a juggling 23-yard catch.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.