Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 55F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 55F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.