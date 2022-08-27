Chargers Saints Football

Associated Press

Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25), an Eastside High grad, runs past New Orleans Saints linebacker Eric Wilson (58) during a preseason game, Friday, in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looked ready for the regular season in his first game since seriously injuring his left knee last Halloween.

Winston completed all four of his passes for 59 yards in the only series he played, setting up the first of Mark Ingram’s two touchdowns in New Orleans’ 27-10 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night.

