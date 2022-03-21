Winning times

WESTLAKE VILLAGE — The Paraclete and Desert Christian track and field teams competed at the Maurice Greene Invitational on Saturday at Oaks Christian High School.
The Spirits won two varsity events and two frosh/soph events, while Desert Christian won one frosh/soph event.
Paraclete junior Brianna Delgado, who finished third in the 800 meters at the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championships last year, won the girls varsity event on Saturday with a time of 2 minutes, 21.81 seconds.
Paraclete senior Treyshun Hurry also brought home a first-place medal, winning the boys varsity long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 6 inches. Hurry was third in the event in Division 4 last year.
Paraclete sophomore Marina Arredondo won two events in the girls frosh/soph division. Arredondo was first in the shot put with a throw of 28 feet, 5.50 inches and first in the discus (83-06).
Desert Christian’s 4x200 girls frosh/soph relay team of freshmen Aubrey Mendoza, Natalie Mathis, Carmen Howlett and Charlotte Vermeiren won the event as the lone team, finishing in 2:19.62.
Back in girls varsity events, Paraclete sophomore Zariah Walker took third place in the 100-meter dash (12.31) and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (53.74), while junior teammate Lauren Dace was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.12) and tied for fourth in the high jump (4-04).
In the discus, Desert Christian senior Lily Kreiger finished eighth with a throw of 93-09 and Paraclete junior Cayla Gibson was right behind her in ninth (92-04).
Desert Christian junior Emily Caddick finished 11th in the 300 hurdles (55.27) and 100 hurdles (19.94).
In the girls frosh/soph division, Desert Christian sophomore Katie Lynch took fourth in the 300 hurdles (58.62), sixth in the long jump (11-10) and seventh in the 400 meters (1:10.78), while teammate Howlett finished eighth in the discus (38-04).
Paraclete sophomore Naomi Cox finished third in both the shot put (23-08) and the discus (60-06), while freshman teammate Jentle Brennon placed fourth in the 400 (1:05.41) and seventh in the 200 (28.40).
Paraclete freshman Gabriella Navarro was right behind Brennon in the 400, finishing eighth (1:11.37), while freshman Alyssa Lara was seventh in the 800 (2:56.82) and sophomore Rebecca Study took ninth in the 800 (3:03.86) and sixth in the discus (52-11).
In the boys varsity division, Paraclete senior Jacob Madise finished fourth in the 100 (11.00) and sixth in the 200 (22.51).
Desert Christian senior Brent Roetcisoender placed fourth in the 1,600 (4:47.55), while junior teammate Chuck Weathers finished fifth in the discus (112-03).
In the boys frosh/soph division, Paraclete sophomore DeShaun Malone finished third in the 200 (24.12) and fourth in the 100 (11.72), while freshman teammate Jaylin Wilson was 10th in the 100 (12.04) and fifth in the long jump (16-02.50).
Paraclete sophomore Johnny Iabichella finished fifth in the 3,200 (12:14.57), followed by sophomore teammate Elias Ledesma in seventh (12:36.74).
Desert Christian freshman Kai Desko took fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.62), followed by sophomore teammate Asher Saltzman in fifth.
Sophomore Caden Ficke finished eighth in the 400 (59.81) for the Knights, while sophomore Ethan Wupperfeld took ninth in the discus (59-03).
