Winding road to college

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team had three of its five starters sign National Letters of Intent to play at the collegiate level on May 17 in the Paraclete gym.
Luke Cramer, who signed alongside teammates Dylan Cox and Amari Robinson, chose Husson University — an NCAA Division III program in the most eastern state of the country, Maine.
“I wanted to try something different from California, so Maine’s a little bit of a polar opposite,” Cramer said. “It’s just somewhere I could play basketball and compete. That was a good place for that. They’re a good program, a good school. A lot of good stuff there.”
Husson finished the season at 15-9, winning the North Atlantic Conference Championship. The Eagles have won eight out of the last 12 NAC men’s basketball championships and have made 14 trips to the national tournament in the past 28 years. The Eagles are also the winningest program (by percentage) in NCAA Division III history.
Cramer had a long, winding road to get to this point.
He was set to be coached by his dad, Morris “Moe” Cramer at Tehachapi High School in his junior year. But, as most high school stories have gone the last few years, COVID stepped in to halt the program and Cramer’s plans.
“I was coaching at Tehachapi High School and we got hit with the virus,” Moe Cramer said. “The school decided not to open up and it was heartbreaking because I was going to start coaching my son at the varsity level after he had some great achievements at freshman and JV — two championships. So we had this great team that was going to come up and it didn’t happen.”
Moe called Paraclete coach Newton Chelette and the Cramers took the opportunity to have Luke play basketball with the Spirits.
“Very different. Very different people,” Luke said about his transition. “I had to leave my friends behind — not completely, I still talk to them, but I don’t go to school with them every day. It was kind of a weird change. It helped me in the long run, but going through it was rough.”
He has been an asset to the basketball team in both of his years with the Spirits. He was a captain in his senior campaign and averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
“I got to coach Luke for two years,” Chelette said. “When he came here, he got the nickname Little Larry — I think Amado (Coleman) gave him that. That was quite a compliment.
“Sometimes, I don’t even know where it came from, all of a sudden we’re on one end of the court and there was a rebound and putback on the other end. Sometimes he made the spin so fast that it was almost making you drunk.”
Chelette joked that he was going to figure out how to keep his seniors for one more year due to COVID.
“Luke was a big asset to our program and I just wish I had the chance to coach him for four years,” Chelette said. “I know he’s going to be successful.”
Luke Cramer was thankful for the instruction he got from Chelette and the coaching staff at Paraclete.
“He definitely helped me,” Luke said. “He took my skills and made me better.”
Luke took a visit to Husson University in the spring that helped solidify his decision to attend there.
“I liked it a lot,” he said. “It was during the spring time, so it wasn’t too cold. It was like in the 40s, 50s. It rained my first day there, though.”
The small forward also found what he was looking for in the coaching staff, including head coach Warren Caruso.
“They were very nice to me, treated me well, took me out to dinner every day,” he said. “Exactly what I was looking for, the position I wanted to play and all that.”
Caruso is pleased to be getting a player like Luke.
“Luke can stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting and is a good athlete,” Caruso said in a press release. “We like that Luke plays with a high basketball IQ and has a great work ethic.”
Luke is undecided on what he will study.
“I’ll figure it out along the way,” he said.
Luke, the youngest of Moe and Silke Cramer’s five children, said he was thankful to his family for helping him along the way, including brother John and sisters Danielle, Elayna and Jenna.
“Definitely (want to thank) my mom and dad, for sure,” Luke said. “I have four siblings, so they’ve helped me a lot. All my friends — here and in Tehachapi — I want to thank all of them for sure.”
Now, Luke is excited to start his basketball career at the next level.
“Just the college life I guess, I’m pretty excited about that,” he said. “Being more independent and all that. I’m sure it will be difficult, but I’m excited about it.”
