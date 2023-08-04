Jets Browns Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and tight end Thomas Greaney (81) celebrate a rushing touchdown against the New York Jets by running back Demetric Felton Jr. during the second half of the Hall of Fame preseason game on Thursday, in Canton, Ohio. The Browns won 21-16.

CANTON, Ohio — Aaron Rodgers has yet to throw a pass in a game for the New York Jets. He’s already responsible for a long completion.

Zach Wilson showed he can move New York’s offense as a backup quarterback, but the Jets kicked off the Rodgers Era with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game.

