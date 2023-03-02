Capitals Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) moves the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Sonny Milano (15) reaches in during the first period, Wednesday, in Anaheim.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

ANAHEIM — Tom Wilson scored his second goal of the game 1:09 into overtime and the Washington Capitals beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Martin Fehervary also scored, Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves and the Capitals won for the second time in three games following a six-game skid.

