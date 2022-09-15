WNBA Finals Basketball

Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) reacts after a play against the Connecticut Sun during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

 John Locher

A’ja Wilson has been the face of the Las Vegas Aces franchise ever since she was picked No. 1 in 2018.

She has lived up to that billing on and off the court, and now she has the team one victory away from the organization’s first WNBA championship. Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 2-0 heading into Game 3 against the Sun on Thursday night in Connecticut.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.