Aces Storm Basketball

Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) smiles while walking off the court after winning Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm on Sunday in Seattle. 

 Lindsey Wasson

A’ja Wilson earned WNBA MVP honors for the second time in her young career Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Las Vegas Aces forward received 31 of 56 first-place votes from a media panel. Seattle forward Breanna Stewart was second, garnering 23 first-place votes and finishing 32 points behind Wilson, who had 478 points.

