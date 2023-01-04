Cotton Bowl Football

Associated Press

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks to pass during the first half of the Cotton Bowl against Tulane, Monday, in Arlington, Texas. Williams threw for five touchdowns, but had to watch as the defense gave up the decisive touchdown in the final seconds.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Caleb Williams said he wasn’t limited by a hamstring injury that plenty of people thought would keep the Heisman Trophy winner out of the Cotton Bowl.

To that point, the Southern California quarterback said he should have run with an open field in front of him on a play where he threw an interception. The pick gave Tulane an early spark in the Green Wave’s 46-45 victory Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.