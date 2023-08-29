USC quarterback Caleb Williams

KEVIN REECE/Special to Valley Press

USC quarterback Caleb Williams (13) holds off a San Jose State defender during Saturday’s 56-28 victory at the LA Coliseum.

 

LOS ANGELES — Zachariah Branch caught a short pass from Caleb Williams and accelerated, turning defenders into turnstiles as he zigzagged downfield. The freshman then broke out Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic goal celebration for his first touchdown, leaping and twisting and screaming to the sky.

The Heisman Trophy winner has a dangerous new teammate joining him for Southern California’s pursuit of championships.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.