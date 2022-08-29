US Open Tennis

Associated Press

Serena Williams practices at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Thursday in New York. The U.S. Open begins today.

NEW YORK — Thanks to Serena Williams, this U.S. Open will be like none other.

Whether or not it actually does turn out to be the final event of her lengthy, storied and influential playing career — and in professional tennis, perhaps more than in any other sport, goodbyes sometimes end up being see-you-agains — the two-week hard-court tournament that begins Monday at Flushing Meadows and wraps up the 2022 Grand Slam calendar will be, first and foremost, about Williams.

