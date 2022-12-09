AP Player of the Year Football

Associated Press

USC quarterback Caleb Williams smiles after the Trojans defeated Notre Dame 38-27, Nov. 26, in Los Angeles. Williams was named the AP Pac-12 Player of the Year, Thursday,  as well as the Maxwell Award winner and the AP Player of the Year.

 Mark J. Terrill

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year.

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors on Thursday from a media panel who cover the conference.

