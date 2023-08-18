USC Preview Football

Associated Press

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks to pass during the first half of the Cotton Bowl against Tulane, Jan. 2, in Arlington, Texas. USC opens its season at home against San Jose State on Aug. 26.

 Sam Hodde

LOS ANGELES — Caleb Williams’ first season at Southern California was a massive individual success, as evidenced by his Heisman Trophy and his status as the consensus top prospect in the next NFL draft.

But Williams has some decidedly unhappy memories of last season, simply because the Trojans fell short of their team goals during their exciting debut under Lincoln Riley.

