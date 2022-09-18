Fresno St USC Football

Associated Press

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, celebrates his touchdown with tight end Lake McRee, center, and running back Austin Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State on Saturday in Los Angeles.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Caleb Williams and seventh-ranked Southern California showed off different aspects of their offense Saturday night, all while continuing to pile up points and yards.

Williams threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two more scores. Travis Dye and Austin Jones each ran for more than 100 yards as the Trojans beat Fresno State 45-17.

