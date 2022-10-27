Buccaneers Panthers Football

Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) directs his team during the second half against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, in Charlotte, N.C. The Buccaneers play the Ravens today.

Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.