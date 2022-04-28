Wild Walk-Off Week

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill and Highland softball teams proved that no lead is safe when they battle for the Golden League title.
They also proved that neither team has any quit in them.
Like the Bulldogs on Monday, the Royals benefitted from having the last ups in the bottom of the seventh inning and walked off with a wild, 15-14 victory and a share of the Golden League title.
“I am extremely proud of them, just because of the fight that they never let down,” Quartz Hill coach Robert Drennan said. “Highland, they kept fighting. Thank God we don’t play these games every week, because my heart couldn’t take it.”
Highland coach Doug Harmon was also proud of the fight in his co-champion squad.
“I told them at the end, that was an incredible game by two great teams and they don’t have anything in any way, shape or form to hang their heads down,” Harmon said. “These are two of the best games I’ve been involved in and I’ve been doing it for awhile.”
The Royals (18-5, 13-1 GL) trailed 14-12 headed into the bottom of the seventh inning after big, swinging lead changes by both teams.
Quartz Hill catcher Skyler Billips led off the inning with a walk, which was followed by an intentional walk to Maya McPherson. Cadence Crampton loaded the bases with a single.
That brought up senior Haeven Chavia, who was 0-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly.
But she got one to hit in the seventh and sent it to left field for a double to bring home Billips and McPherson for the game-tying runs.
“It felt amazing, especially knowing this is my last year, knowing I left it all out on the field,” Chavia said. “I’m pretty proud of myself and my team. I’d say my team has helped me as a player.”
Crampton was tagged at home plate on a fielder’s choice, which sent Chavia at third.
Cristina Herman then sent a pitch to the gap in left-center field to bring home Chavia for the winning run.
“I said I believe in the player at third and I believe in myself and we’re going to do this,” Herman said. “And then I hit the ball and right when I hit it I was like, ‘I did it!’”
It was a nice feeling for Herman, who only got one at-bat in Monday’s game.
“It was an ultimate team effort, but I’ve been in a slump and I’ve been letting my team down,” Herman said. “So it felt great to come out and smash the ball and be part of a team.”
It was a difficult seven innings to get to that point as the Royals had to come from behind twice in the game.
Quartz Hill fought back from a 5-2 deficit to tie the game on RBI singles by Abby Lasley and Crampton in the fourth inning.
The Bulldogs (16-11, 13-1) broke the tie with a run in the fifth after doubles by Keira Carrillo and Analise Memory.
The Royals weren’t down for long as they scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 12-6 lead.
Quartz Hill loaded the bases with one out on walks to Olivia Jones and Jazmin Avila and a hit by Herman.
Emily Jones bunted for a fielder’s choice to bring home one run and Lasley brought home another on a fielder’s choice of her own. Billips and McPherson drew back-to-back RBI walks and Crampton hit an RBI single. The final run came home when Olivia Jones reached on an error at third base.
“I’m very proud of each and everyone of them,” Chavia said about her teammates. “I would like to consider everyone my sister.”
The Highland players, however, did not hold their heads down. Instead, the Bulldogs scored eight runs of their own in the top of the sixth inning to take a 14-12 lead.
“What we talked about is nothing above the belly button, if it’s above the belly button, don’t hit it, get the contact and we’ll see what happens,” Harmon said. “And it just kept going and going and going. … At least we gave ourselves a chance.”
Angelina Quezada led off the inning with a double. One out later, Emily Centeno hit a single to put runners on the corners.
Courtney Hardy followed with a gapper to left-center for a two-run double and came home on Mia Romero’s RBI single.
Carrillo, who had nearly homered with her double the inning before, smashed a pitch over the left-center field fence for a two-run shot to pull Highland within one, 12-11.
“It felt amazing,” Carrillo said. “I felt a weight lifted off my shoulders. I was like, ‘We’re coming back.’ It just felt good to come back, especially being down by six runs is amazing.
“I felt like I really uplifted my team even more to just keep hitting the ball.”
Carrillo was a triple away from the cycle with a bunt single, a double and her two-run homer.
“Extremely fun,” Carrillo said about playing the two games against Quartz Hill. “It feels good to play against them and have competition.”
Jaden Wilson and Memory drew back-to-back walks before Quezada hit her second double of the inning, bringing in the tying and go-ahead runs with two outs.
Dana Roberts brought home Quezada on a swinging bunt for a hit to put the Bulldogs up by two.
“We took care of business when we needed to and they took care of business when they needed to,” Harmon said.
Quezada provided a spark at the top of Highland’s lineup. She reached on an error to start the game and finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Centeno went 2-for-5 with two runs, Romero was 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs and Wilson finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI fielder’s choice and a two-run double.
“I’m beyond proud,” Carrillo said of her team. “I couldn’t be prouder of everyone doing their job and just working the count and getting their pitch and driving it and scoring a run, not being selfish. It’s really important in a game like this, especially. It takes the whole team, not just one person.”
McPherson hit a two-run home run to put the Royals up 2-0 in the first inning. She has hit a home run in all three games against the Bulldogs, including a tournament game. She walked four times after her home run — two intentionally and one with the bases loaded to finish with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Lasley went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs, Billips finished 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and three runs, Crampton went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs and Herman was 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI.
“We had timely hitting,” Drennan said. “We tried to make a lot of adjustments on the stuff we didn’t do well on Monday. We came back, we bounced back today and the girls corrected a lot of those things that we did.”
The Royals used four pitchers in the game, beginning with Enedina Sepulveda, followed by Payton Marlin, Kaylei Victoria, Sepulveda again and finishing with Kaylee Moreno, who threw a 1-2-3 seventh to pick up the victory.
The Bulldogs started freshman Kaela Marin, who pitched 4.1 innings before being replaced by Hardy in the fifth inning. Hardy was charged with the loss.
Both teams had large contingencies of fans, who were loud and supportive, including baseball and football players.
“It was crazy,” Herman said. “It didn’t really scare me, it kind of motivated me to be better. It was loud, it was good. It represents Quartz Hill and how we support each other.”
Both teams now await the playoff brackets, which will be announced on Saturday. Quartz Hill is in CIF-Southern Section Division 3, while Highland is in Division 4.
“I feel like we’re going to be mentally stronger,” Herman said about going into the playoffs. “As a team, go in and work on our defense and hitting and really strive on these teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.