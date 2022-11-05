 Skip to main content
HS Football | CIF-SS D4 First Round: Cypress 28, Highland 26

Wild fourth ends with ’Dogs half a yard short

ANAHEIM — In a wild fourth quarter, the Highland High Bulldogs were thwarted by missed two-point conversion tries that led to a 28-26 loss to Cypress High in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 football playoffs on Friday at Glover Stadium in Anaheim.

Highland rallied from a 21-8 halftime deficit, scoring three touchdowns, but failed to convert on any of three two-point conversion attempts. 

