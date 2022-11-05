Wild fourth ends with ’Dogs half a yard short

ANAHEIM — In a wild fourth quarter, the Highland High Bulldogs were thwarted by missed two-point conversion tries that led to a 28-26 loss to Cypress High in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 football playoffs on Friday at Glover Stadium in Anaheim.
Highland rallied from a 21-8 halftime deficit, scoring three touchdowns, but failed to convert on any of three two-point conversion attempts.
Cypress had a 28-20 lead and was attempting to run out the clock with just under two minutes remaining, when a pass attempt was tipped into the air and intercepted by Highland’s Logan Ward, who returned the ball to the Cypress 10 yard line.
Two plays later, Allen Okere crashed through the line for an 8-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 28-26. But an end around attempt was covered by the Cypress defense as multiple defenders snuffed the run a half yard short of the goal line.
Highland coach Richard Lear credited Cypress as a very good team and his team for competing to the end.
“I’m proud of the way our guys battled and played hard all four quarters and gave us a chance at the end,” Lear said.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Bulldogs were able to find the end zone with a 10-play drive that culminated in a 5-yard touchdown run by Brandon Johnson. That cut Cypress’ lead to 21-14.
The Bulldogs converted a third-and-10 from their own 12-yard line with a 37-yard pass from Justin Wyatt Jr. to Sincere Smith that got the Bulldogs to midfield. Highland was aided by a couple of penalties on Cypress and a 15-yard completion from Wyatt to Miguel Diaz Jr. that got them down to the 5, after one of the Cypress penalties.
But Cypress was able to answer as they countered with a 43-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aidan Houston.
The Bulldogs were not done, however, as they also answered quickly. Saheed Free returned the kickoff to the 41-yard line and Johnson took a handoff and broke for 49 yards on the first play to move the ball to the Cypress 10-yard line. Three plays later, Wyatt connected with Okere for an 8-yard touchdown pass that got the Bulldogs within 28-20, with 4:49 left and set up the Logan interception and final two-minute flurry.
Highland had a solid start, taking the opening drive 78 yards on six plays for a game-opening touchdown. A 31-yard pass from Wyatt to Okere got the Bulldogs into Centurion territory. Two plays later, Wyatt hit Kaleb Alexander on a quick slant pattern and Alexander had an open seam down the middle of the field for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs an early 8-0 lead.
Alexander was injured on the ensuing kickoff and was taken away by ambulance with leg injury. He was sitting up on the gurney when they took him off the field.
Lear confirmed Alexander broke his leg.
Cypress would answer the initial score with 21-unanswered points. Houston had two touchdown runs and Trevor Monteleone had another to spark Cypress.
