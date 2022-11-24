Clippers Warriors Basketball

Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. during the first half on Wednesday in San Francisco. The Warriors won 124-107.

 

 Jeff Chiu

SAN FRANCSICO — When the opposing defenders focus too much attention on Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins lets loose and makes them pay.

Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers during a key stretch midway through the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-107 on Wednesday night.

