Dodgers Brewers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Austin Barnes hits a double during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, in Milwaukee. The Dodgers lost 9-3.

 

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE — Joey Wiemer has made more of an impact with his glove than with his bat thus far in his rookie season.

But the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder showed Monday night just how much potential he has to produce at the plate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.