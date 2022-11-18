Chargers 49ers Football

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks at a news conference after his team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara.

 

COSTA MESA — Brandon Staley was able to do something on Wednesday that he has rarely had a chance to do this season — relay positive news about players returning from injury.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were back on the practice field as the Bolts ramped up preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

