Super Bowl Chiefs Football

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) pauses on the field with tight end Jody Fortson (88) during an NFL Super Bowl practice, Thursday, in Tempe, Ariz. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

 Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the Super Bowl stage for the third time in four years, the first time triumphantly marching off with the Lombardi Trophy and the second time slinking away home after a lopsided loss in the big game.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. know better than anyone winning the Super Bowl is a whole lot better than losing it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.