NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing

Associated Press

Chase Elliott interacts with fans during driver introductions for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday in Richmond, Va. Elliott is on the bubble of earning a playoff spot.

 Skip Rowland

Chase Elliott has four races remaining to save his season.

The 2020 NASCAR champion has raced for the title each of the last three years but has yet to claim a spot in the 16-driver playoff field for 2023. NASCAR's most popular driver missed six races early after breaking his left leg and was suspended for another. Those absences have him sitting 20th in the Cup Series standings headed into Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.