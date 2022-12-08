CS Fullerton USC Basketball

Associated Press

USC guard Boogie Ellis (left) shoots as Cal State Fullerton guard Tory San Antonio defends during the first half on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Trojans won 64-50.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Tre White scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Kobe Johnson added 14 points, five assists and three steals and Southern California beat Cal State Fullerton 64-50 Wednesday night.

Drew Petersen added nine points and eight rebounds for USC (7-3).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.