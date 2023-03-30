Mariners White Sox Baseball

Associated Press

Home plate umpire Paul Clemons (left) calls a pitching clock violation against Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez as the Seattle Mariners’ AJ Pollock (8) looks on during the third inning of a spring training game, Feb. 27, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — It was the defining moment of the recently finished World Baseball Classic: Japan’s star pitcher Shohei Ohtani vs. United States slugger Mike Trout. Ninth inning. Two outs. One-run game.

Team USA pitcher Merrill Kelly said the storybook scene was just as dramatic for the players in the dugout as it was for fans watching. But he also admitted there was a thought that crept through his head.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.