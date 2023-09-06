Orioles Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Eduardo Escobar (right) slides into third for a triple as Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson takes a late throw during the eighth inning on Tuesday in Anaheim. The Angels lost 5-4 in 10 innings.

 Mark J. Terrill

ANAHEM — Jordan Westburg brought home the go ahead run on a ground out in the 10th inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Ryan O'Hearn and Ryan Mountcastle each had RBI singles in the ninth inning to give the AL-leading Orioles a brief lead, while Adley Rutschman also drove in a run.

