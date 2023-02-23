Spurs Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots as San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) defends during the second half on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles. Westbrook, who was traded to the Jazz earlier this month and released by Utah on Monday, signed with the Clippers on Wednesday after clearing waivers.

LOS ANGELES — It didn’t take long for Russell Westbrook to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

The nine-time All-Star signed with the Clippers Wednesday after he cleared waivers, then hit the practice court as the team gathered for the first time since the All-Star break.

