Clippers Grizzlies Basketball

Associated Press

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook handles the ball in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday, in Memphis, Tenn. The Clippers won 141-132. 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Russell Westbrook had a season-high 36 points, Robert Covington also had a season best with 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-132 on Wednesday night to open a two-game set.

The teams — both short-handed Wednesday — will meet again Friday night in Memphis.

