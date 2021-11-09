The West Valley Rebels 14-and-under Pop Warner football team defeated the East Valley Trojans from Arizona, 14-6, in a Wescon Regional first-round game on Saturday.
The Rebels, who won the Southern California Conference, will play the Saddleback Valley Bears, from the West Coast Conference, at 5 p.m. on Saturday at San Juan Hills High School, 2911 Stallion Ridge, San Juan Capistrano, in the Wescon Division 1 Semi Regional Championship game.
If they win, they will travel to Arizona for the Regional Finals against the Charter Oak Chargers.
