Dodgers Marlins Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers right fielder Jason Heyward climbs the wall as he catches a ball hit by the Marlins’ Xavier Edwards with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning, Wednesday, in Miami.

MIAMI — Joey Wendle drove in four runs and finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, leading the Miami Marlins to an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Wendle batted ninth in the order, and delivered a homer, double and single to highlight the 13-hit attack of the surging Marlins, who won their sixth straight game. Miami moved ahead of Cincinnati in the race for the NL’s third wild-card spot.

