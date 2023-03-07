Dodgers Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (right) throws to first base after forcing out the Angels’ Mike Trout (27) as umpire Doug Eddings (left) looks on, Friday, in Tempe, Ariz. Betts and Trout are playing for the US in the World Baseball Classic.

Nolan Arenado wants the World Baseball Classic to grow into a global event with stature approaching soccer’s World Cup.

“I feel like the hype is a little bit higher this time around than it was in 2017. There’s more guys that want to do it,” the St. Louis third baseman said ahead of this year’s tournament. “I know it’s not the World Cup, but just watching the World Cup and how awesome that was just to represent your country ... I don’t know if it will get quite there, but get it close at least.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.