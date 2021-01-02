When Paraclete volleyball player Hailee Watts was fielding college offers, she was adamant about not going to an Ivy League school. The Ivy League, after all, does not give out scholarships of any kind.
“I was completely closed off to the Ivy League for the longest time just because I completely had my mind set on getting a scholarship,” Watts said. “It wasn’t until Columbia emailed me and they got in contact. Then I was like, ‘OK, we could do this.’ My parents agreed to it. It is a big financial commitment, but in the end it will pay off.”
Watts had four scholarships offers from different schools, but none of them compared to the education she could get at Columbia. She signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for the Lions on Nov. 10.
The Coronavirus shutdown affected how the recruiting process went for Watts, who was planning on taking her official visits to colleges in March and April.
“Literally the week before one of my official visits, COVID shut everything down,” the high school senior said. “The deadlines kept extending and then we had all of these dead periods going on where I couldn’t go see the schools and the schools couldn’t come see me.
“So, it was really tough and I had to make a few tough decisions throughout that process because I didn’t get as much information about these certain schools that I wished I had. I wasn’t able to visit or I wasn’t able to meet the team or anything like that. So it was a lot tougher than it would have been with COVID.”
Watts didn’t start talking with Columbia until September, but she quickly liked what she saw from the university.
“The team is amazing as far as I know,” said Watts, who plays outside hitter. “I think we’ll get along great. They’re all hard workers and it’s a great atmosphere to be in.”
Watts also likes her new coaches at Columbia, which helped seal her decision to go there.
“They’re amazing; they’re very supportive,” she said. “The recruiting process is a lot different than other schools’ recruiting processes, schools that have available scholarships or give scholarships. It’s very different, but they’re amazing, they’re awesome. They have a lot to teach and I have a lot to learn.”
Watts is planning on studying film and video production at the Ivy League university.
“It just completely sparks my interest and what better place to study film and video than in New York? That’s super exciting,” Watts said. “I just really like the thought of it. I think I just have to test it out and see what I’m good at and go from there.”
She’s also excited to play volleyball at Columbia.
Watts comes from an athletic family as her mom Teri Watts played volleyball at College of the Canyons and is a longtime coach in the Valley.
Her father, Robert Watts, played football at Paraclete and Utah State University. He is also a longtime coach in the Valley, most recently as a linebackers coach at Antelope Valley College.
It’s safe to say Watts got some of those athletic genes from both her parents.
“Thankful for it, too,” she said.
Her parents, having played in college themselves, were a big help throughout the recruiting process.
“I’m very thankful to have them in my life,” Watts said. “They’re an amazing support system and they know so much about the recruiting process. They have connections with people. It takes a family.”
After years of playing volleyball, Watts decided it was for her.
“Volleyball has always been there, but I had to find my own passion for it,” she said. “My mom had her own experience with it, but it wasn’t until I was like 12 where I was like, ‘OK, volleyball is my thing too.’”
Watts plays club volleyball for Forza1 North in Ontario, which is where most of the colleges who offered her a scholarship saw her play.
“We’ve got a lot of driving to do, to and from practice,” Watts said. “That’s a big commitment on my mom’s part. She’s full-time volleyball mom now.”
Aside from her volleyball skills, Watts also had to have good grades to get into the Ivy League school.
“I’m no genius but I work hard and I get the grades that I need,” she said.
Watts wanted to especially thank her parents for supporting her in her endeavors and this decision to go to Columbia.
“(I want to thank) my parents, especially my mom, because she’s the one that drove me to and from practice, is driving me to and from practice three days a week with training on Saturdays and to and from tournaments,” Watts said. “She’s my rock. I couldn’t have done it without her. It takes a huge commitment on her part to do what she does for me.”
Watts had many other people she wanted to thank, as well.
“My other family just for being so supportive,” she said. “My coaches have played a huge part and my teachers.”
Now, she is excited for a new adventure across the country later this year.
“I’m excited to experience something different,” she said. “Living in California all my life, I want to go experience something new, something that’s my own. And try all of the food, definitely, that’s going to be amazing. And meet new people and just have a ball.”
